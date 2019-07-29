A 14-year-old Lancaster boy drove off in a stolen SUV as police were arranging to have the vehicle recovered and then led police on a chase before crashing into another vehicle Thursday, police said.

The boy got into the Hyundai Santa Fe in a parking lot near Reiker Avenue and Crystal Street around 5 p.m. while a police officer was watching it and three other vehicles that had been reported stolen, police said. The officer was arranging to have the vehicles taken to the police station.

Police spotted the SUV on Pearl Street and tried to get the driver to stop, but he refused. The boy continued on First Street, South West End Avenue and Third Street before turning onto Manor Street, where he crashed into another vehicle, police said.

The people in the other vehicle received minor injuries and went to the hospital, police said.

The boy was charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing police, running five stop signs, driving while unlicensed and causing a crash involving injuries while unlicensed, police said.

Police said they recovered seven stolen vehicles Thursday and Friday and in each case, a key had been left inside.