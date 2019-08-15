After a pursuit that lasted more than 24 hours, the black bear seen roaming throughout northwest Lancaster city and southern Manheim Township was tranquilized and captured by the Pennsylvania Game Commission on Thursday morning.

The final spot? A tree in the backyard of residence on West Chestnut Street in the city.

The bear had spent the day prior wandering around the area. It was spotted near State Street, Landis Avenue, Franklin & Marshall College's Baker Campus and the Villa Nova restaurant in Lancaster city and eventually near Wegmans in Manheim Township. Game wardens followed the reports of the black bear but didn't manage to find it.

Late Wednesday, around 11 p.m., the bear was spotted in a tree in front of 819 Columbia Ave. in Lancaster city. The Pennsylvania Game Commission was quick to the scene, along with Lancaster Fire Department crews.

Wildlife conservation officers from the Game Commission fired several tranquilizers at the bear, but it managed to escape and took off toward Lancaster Township in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Then shortly before 7 a.m., the bear scampered up a tree in the backyard of a residence on West Chestnut Street. This time, the Game Commission managed to subdue the bear, capture and tag it.

LNP followed up with the Game Commission with a few questions about what's next for the bear.

Where is the bear going?

After an eventful couple of days, the black bear is headed to northern Dauphin County, said Dustin Stoner, information and education supervisor of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Northern Dauphin County has two very large game lands, Stoner said, and the bear will probably be released in one of those areas.

How big is the bear?

Wildlife Conservation Officer Greg Graham said the bear was approximately 1 1/2 years old.

Brian Sheetz, another game warden, weighed the bear after it had fallen from the tree. He said the bear weighed about 138 pounds, which Stoner said is the typical size for a bear that age.