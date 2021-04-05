Lancaster City Hall building

The City of Lancaster Bureau of Water announced that it will begin flushing city water mains on Monday. 

Flushing will be done from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for approximately six weeks, the city said. 

A tentative schedule can be found here. 

During the flushing, cutomers may have a "slight cloudiness" in their water and a reduction in water pressure, the city said. 

Running a second-floor faucet for a few minutes might help with water pressure issues. 

If customers have cloudy water after the flushing procedure, they can report it to the water quality lab by calling (717) 291-4818. 

