The City of Lancaster Bureau of Water announced that it will begin flushing city water mains on Monday.

Flushing will be done from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for approximately six weeks, the city said.

A tentative schedule can be found here.

During the flushing, cutomers may have a "slight cloudiness" in their water and a reduction in water pressure, the city said.

Running a second-floor faucet for a few minutes might help with water pressure issues.

If customers have cloudy water after the flushing procedure, they can report it to the water quality lab by calling (717) 291-4818.