Someone shot dozens of rounds into a barbershop in Lancaster city early Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. to the 600 block of East Walnut Street for reports of gunshots in the area. Police said they located about 70 spent gun shell casings at the scene and damage to DC Dior Cuts.

Reports stated that no one was injured, and they have made no arrests at this time. Police also do not have any information on possible suspects. They believe that this incident does not appear to be random and that there is no ongoing public safety risk that they are aware of at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.