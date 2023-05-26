A Lancaster judge sentenced a city woman to 4½ to 10 years in prison for shaking a baby in her care in 2021.

Kayla Tucker, 34, of the 500 block of North Plum Street, pleaded guilty in October to harming an infant in her care in August 2021. Lancaster city police officers reported to the home where Kayla was watching the infant and found a 3-month-old baby having difficulty breathing.

Tucker admitted taking the infant by the waist and shaking him when he would not stop crying. The infant went limp and his eyes rolled back in his head as he suffered a subdural hemorrhage of the brain and had to be transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in Hershey for life-saving interventions.

Tucker was sentenced by Lancaster County Court Judge Merrill Spahn on three counts of aggravated assault and one count of endangering the welfare of children. She is also ordered to pay restitution of $305,812.94.

Tucker is currently in the Lancaster County Prison and will be transferred to a state correctional facility. Her attorney, John McMahon Jr., could not be reached for comment.