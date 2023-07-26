The City of Lancaster Water Department issued a boil water advisory for some residents on the 1000 and 1100 blocks of Helen Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Due to a valve replacement on the water main, water pressure dropped within the distribution system, the city said. While there is no evidence the water is unsafe, there is an increased chance of disease-causing organisms, such as bacteria, viruses and parasites, that could cause nausea, cramps, diarrhea and headaches.

The following addresses have been affected on Helen Avenue: 1000, 1005, 1009, 1010, 1017, 1022, 1025, 1028, 1033, 1035, 1038, 1043, 1044, 1050, 1053, 1056, 1062, 1067, 1068, 1102, 1103, 1108, 1113, 1114, 1115, 1120, 1124, 1128, 1129, 1134, 1139, 1140.

Residents should boil water before every use, including drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation.

When boiling water, bring it to a rolling boil and let it boil for one minute, then cool before using:

Young children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems may have an increased risk. Guidelines for making sure drinking water is safe are available through an Environmental Protection Agency hotline at 800-426-4791.

On July 19, Lancaster city issued a boil water advisory for seven residents on Milton and Lampeter roads, near the Northeast Neighborhood Park. It was lifted Saturday.

Residents can check for updates on the city’s website and social media and can sign up for alerts online. Anyone with questions can call the city water department at 717-291-4818 or the water emergency line at 717-291-4816.