The City of Lancaster Bureau of Water said it plans to issue a boil water advisory for some residents on the 1300 block of Glen Moore Circle, starting Thursday at 12 a.m.

Water pressure will drop within the distribution system due to a valve replacement on the water main, the city said. There’s an increased chance of disease-causing organisms that could cause nausea, cramps, diarrhea or headaches.

The following addresses will be affected on Glen Moore Circle: 1319, 1320, 1321, 1322, 1323, 1324, 1325, 1326, 1327, 1328, 1329, 1330, 1331, 1332, 1333, 1334, 1335, 1336, 1337, 1338, 1339, 1340, 1341, 1342, 1343.

The advisory asks residents at these addresses to boil water before every use. When boiling water, bring it to a rolling boil and let it boil for one minute, then cool before using.

Young children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems may have an increased risk. Additional guidelines are available through an Environmental Protection Agency hotline at 800-426-4791.

Residents can check for updates on the city’s website, social media or can sign up for alerts online. Anyone with questions can call the city water department at 717-291-4818 or the water emergency line at 717-291-4816.