Lancaster City announced a slew of June events in celebration of Mayor’s Neighborhood Month, an initiative that aims to give residents of Lancaster the opportunity to connect with their neighbors and celebrate their community.

The events will be hosted in collaboration with neighborhood groups within the city and include neighborhood block parties, a community cookout, Music Friday, and the popular annual Celebrate Lancaster event. See a schedule of events below, and find more information online at cityoflancasterpa.com.

Southeast Community Block Party

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11.

Where: Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School, 466 Rockland St.

Hosted by: Southeast Neighbors United.

Community Cookout

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 15.

Where: Culliton Park, 200-238 S. Water St.

Hosted by: The Community & Police Working Group.

Music Friday

When: 5:30-8 pm. June 17.

Where: Haitian band Lakou Mizik will perform in Binns Park. More performances around the city to be announced here.

Hosted by: The City of Lancaster and Music for Everyone.

Celebrate Lancaster

When: 11:30 am to 10:30 pm. June 24.

Where: Penn Square, 0-100 Block of N. Queen St.

Hosted by: The City of Lancaster.

SoWe Block Party

When: Noon to 4 p.m. June 25.

Where: Culliton Park, 200-238 S. Water St.

Hosted by: SoWe.

Northwest Neighbors Block Party

When: 5-7 p.m. June 29.

Where: Janice Stork Corridor Park, 200 W. Lemon St.

Hosted by: Northwest Neighbors.