The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority and Lancaster city are calling for new affordable housing proposals in an effort made possible by federal funds.

The Redevelopment Authority is overseeing grant money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development dedicated to the county and city through the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) and additional HOME funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

It is not yet clear how much money HUD will direct to Lancaster County this year, said Justin Eby, executive director at the Lancaster County Housing & Redevelopment Authorities.

The current call for proposals does not include Lancaster city’s own $5 million initiative for affordable housing projects, which it allocated from its own share of general ARPA funding.

Interested parties must submit a letter of intent by April 11 and a full proposal by May 18, according to the joint announcement.

Projects that would be eligible for the funding include housing projects that have secured federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits, rehabbed, converted or new mixed-income housing projects and homeowner-occupied homes for families making 80% of the area median income.

Interested parties can contact Michaela Allwine, director of housing and community development at mallwine@lchra.com, or 717-394-0793 ext. 226.