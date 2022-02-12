A Lancaster city veteran-focused social organization suddenly closed its doors for good Saturday.

AMVETS Post 19 “pulled their charter this morning and has permanently closed their doors,” the group wrote in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon.

The post did not explain why the nonprofit group at 715 Fairview Avenue was suddenly shuttered, referring any questions to Commander Roy Ashmore.

Attempts to reach Ashmore on Saturday were not immediately successful.

In recent years, Post 19 has struggled with finances, briefly closing for several months in 2019 in part due to its liquor license expiring. The group also had more than $350,000 in debts at the time and sought a creditor to mortgage the facility, they told LNP|LancasterOnline.

Also known as American Veterans, AMVETS is “the most inclusive Congressionally chartered veterans service organization open to representing the interests of 20 million veterans and their families” since 1944, according to their website.