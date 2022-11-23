Lancaster city will invest an additional $5 million in affordable housing as officials continue to see housing as the city’s top priority.

On Tuesday night, city council dedicated an additional $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to affordable housing projects. The money will be used to create 85 new housing units and rehabilitate 443 existing units.

Last year, the city set aside $5 million of its $39.5 million ARPA allocation for affordable housing. Councilmember Jamie Arroyo said Tuesday the city received more requests than the original allocation could cover, emphasizing the need to invest more funds.

Arroyo said the total $10 million allocation is a “historic and much needed investment in our community.” According to the city’s website, 38% of city households are in need of more affordable housing.

Councilmembers carved out $7.4 million of the total affordable housing funds for projects by nine organizations:

Chestnut Housing Corporation will receive $550,000 to develop eight new units, and restore and remodel 607-609 Rockland Ave.

Community Basics Inc. will receive $500,000 to develop nine new units and build transitional housing at 759 Manor Street.

Lancaster City Housing Authority will receive $1.05 million to rehabilitate 270 units and begin housing renovations.

Lancaster/Lebanon Habitat for Humanity will receive $450,000 to develop seven new units, support land development at 913 Wheatland Ave., and rehabilitate properties on Fremont, Poplar and St. Josephs streets.

Partners with Purpose will receive $500,000 to rehabilitate 97 units and renovate other site units.

Spanish American Civic Association Development Corporation will receive $850,000 to rehability 30 units and renovate the General Cigar Place at 453 S. Lime Street into housing.

SDL DEVO, LLC will receive $2 million to develop 45 new units and incorporate 45 affordable units to the Stockyards project.

Tenfold will receive $1 million to rehability 46 units and renovate the Transitional Living Center at 105 E. King Street.

YWCA Lancaster will receive $500,000 to develop 16 new units and add housing units to its North Lime Street headquarters.

The city has already spent $1 million to purchase a Marietta Avenue lot to create multiple affordable housing units.

An additional $1.6 million will be used for the Homelessness Continuum of Care contingent on a funding match from the county, Arroyo said.

The full council rejected a call by Councilmember Janet Diaz earlier this month to tack on an additional $500,000 of ARPA money for a housing project proposed by the organization South Ann Concerned Neighbors. Mayor Danene Sorace said the project was determined to be more in line with a community facility project and could receive ARPA funds at a later time.