A Lancaster city 3-year-old will lead the 2019 Lancaster Heart Walk at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster city on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Emmett Musselman, the son of Doriana and Nate Musselman, was born with a heart condition that required three open-heart surgeries, according to the American Heart Association.

His mother described Emmett as "an energetic, funny boy" and said he enjoys raising awareness.

The Heart Walk is a non-competitive 5K fitness walk that promotes the importance of physical activity for heart health and raises funds to support the American Heart Association.

More information about the Lancaster event is available at heart.org/lancasterwalk.