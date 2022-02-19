The newly lit bell tower at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Southwest neighborhood of Lancaster city is a finale of sorts for Lancaster City Alliance’s latest façade improvement program.

The $500,000 initiative launched in 2019 has helped arrange and fund about 100 facelifts to mainly home and commercial exteriors in choice parts of the city – a strategy to bring new life to neighborhood buildings where property owners may not have had have the money to do it otherwise.

The grants from local and regional foundations are almost entirely spent, said Jeremy Young, director of community and economic development at the nonprofit City Alliance. The organization manages a host of economic development programs for downtown businesses and increasingly neighborhood-based initiatives, now wants to sell the program’s successes to keep it going with a new infusion from donors.

A previous version of the program focused on improving storefronts downtown -- North Queen Street in particular -- Young said.

In this round, the Truist Economic Growth Fund at the Lancaster County Community Foundation, High Foundation, Wells Fargo Regional Foundation, the Steinman Foundation and a state grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development all contributed to the $500,000 program.

The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by the companies that comprise Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group.

For the church, the new lighting comes at a time when the congregation has been restoring the building back to much of its original character from the 1890s, said J. Wesley Burrows, finance chair for the Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church’s board. The work is part of an effort to make the building more accessible to non-member residents in the neighborhood.

An adjacent building owned by the church is now leased to the Literacy Council of Lancaster-Lebanon, which has been a boon to connecting the primarily out-of-town congregation with neighborhood residents.

“Adding the tower and the windows to what we're doing has just – everyone is so happy with how it looks on the inside and outside,” Burrows said. “We have more plans for landscaping and things on the outside, so lighting up the tower and windows and so forth just added to the look that we're going for in a complete restoration.”

The new lights emphasize the church’s historic brick façade and stained-glass windows.

After more than 100 completed projects, Young said, the City Alliance has collected a waiting list of several dozen property owners interested in assistance, should the program get new funding.

Clustering projects pays off

So far, the City Alliance has focused the program on commercial corridors like Columbia Avenue and West King Street on the western side of the city, and the entire Southwest neighborhood.

Perhaps a key to the program’s popularity has been the signs residents have put in front of their refurbished homes advertising the program.

Madra Clay, a resident on the 300 block of West King Street, said that’s how she first found out about it.

“I was able to get the front roof part of my house done, and some painting around the windows and doors and put some lighting up,” Clay said.

Other residents have also been able to use the funding, typically about $5,000, to install new windows and doors for their home, so long as they face the street.

Most participants need to contribute a 10% match to the grant, Young said, but the City Alliance has also been able to work with residents who can’t afford that by using the city’s lead remediation program as the match funding.

Old windows and doors with decades-old paint can qualify for remediation. They can be a common source of lead poisoning at home, Young said. When you open and shut them, he said, the friction can kick up microscopic dust containing lead.

The City Alliance approached the church with the idea, Burrows said. The program has in part focused on adding some flare to thoroughfares visitors and residents use to enter the city and downtown area – in this case, West King Street.

The greater success of the program, Young said, comes with the ripple effect the projects can have around nearby properties. A restored façade at one property has prompted nearby owners to take on their own maintenance projects without any special funding, Young said.

That snowball effect is evident on West King Street, Clay said.

“When I go out to walk my dogs in the evening, I'm not looking over my shoulders – I feel safer because the neighborhood has improved,” said Clay, who’s lived at her West King Street home since 1999.

Young acknowledged programs like the façade improvement grant can be a double-edged sword.

Longtime residents in city neighborhoods across the country have learned to associate new investment and improvements with displacement. When areas have become more attractive to wealthier residents, renters in particular have often found themselves priced out and their communities fractured.

That concern, Young said, “led to our intentional effort to really prioritize homeowners in this program, because we recognize that taking advantage of our grant provides an opportunity to those homeowners to build equity and hopefully build stronger roots in their neighborhood.”

Of those 100-plus projects, 78% of the properties were residential and 22% were mixed-use, usually a ground-level storefront with upstairs apartments, Young said.

The City Alliance also worked with Lancaster-based housing nonprofit Tenfold to work with landlords on capital improvements, Young said. In exchange for low-interest loans, the landlords agreed to a covenant restricting rents for several years.

If the City Alliance secures more money to continue the program, Young hopes it will be able to expand to other parts of the city like the southeast and northeast, he said.

Recent changes near Clay’s home, in part coming from the façade improvement program, have been tremendous, she said.

“It’s definitely a place that I want to stay for a long time if I can.”