A Lancaster city charter school has shifted to virtual learning due to a spike in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

La Academia Partnership Charter School, on North Ann Street in Lancaster, has recorded seven COVID-19 cases — six among students and one among staff — since Aug. 26, school Principal and Chief Executive Officer Amy Ferg told LNP | LancasterOnline. Students returned Aug. 18. To prevent further spread, the school shifted online Wednesday until Sept. 10.

This is Lancaster County's first public school closure related to COVID-19 of the 2021-22 school year.

"In making this move, our hope is that the closure will allow COVID-19 positive individuals time to isolate and recover, while also allowing those who have experienced possible exposure to quarantine," school Principal and Chief Executive Officer Amy Ferg said in a letter to families Tuesday.

Students, employees and visitors at La Academia have been required to wear masks indoors.

La Academia is a privately run but publicly funded charter school with about 200 students. All students attended virtually in 2020-21, but they returned in-person this school year.