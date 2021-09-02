The Lancaster Chamber of Commerce will honor the leaders of four businesses at its 149th Annual Dinner Experience on Sept. 22 at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The winners include:

Entrepreneurs of the year: Ryan Smoker and Ryan Martin of Infantree.

ATHENA award: Andrea Shirk of Rock Lititz.

Exemplar award: Former Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health President and CEO Jan Bergen.

Small businessperson of the year: Ron Weaver of Weaver Associates.

“We are excited to honor these incredible leaders that have transformed their companies and their communities in positive ways,” said the Chamber’s president and CEO, Tom Baldrige, in a press release.

The event will also include a virtual keynote address from organizational psychologist Adam Grant, music from Mama Tried and fireworks, according to the Chamber.

The Chamber no longer plans to livestream the event, as previously announced.

“As we continued to plan the event, the structure evolved to the current state,” said Tony Gorick, creative services manager at the Lancaster Chamber.

For more information on the event and how to purchase tickets, visit lancasterchamberannualdinner.com.