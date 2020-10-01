The Lancaster Chamber Experience will take place tonight from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in place of its annual dinner.

For the first time, the public can be a part of the event at no cost.

The night's livestream, which can be found on the Chamber's Facebook page, LancasterOnline.com and the LNP + LancasterOnline Facebook page, will be broadcast from Clipper Stadium and will include "innings."

The night will include entertainment from local bands, surprise guests and awards presented to four local leaders who have "impacted Lancaster for the better," according to the event's website.

Those being recognized are Derek Dienner from MAKE/Films, Walt Grudi from Grudi Associates, Carrie Willets from Wellspan Health and Aaron Groff formerly of Ephrata National Bank.

"The continued resilience and perseverance of Lancaster County has been on full display through this very difficult and challenging year," the site says."We are looking forward to hosting an inspirational event that honors where we’ve been, reflects on where we are, and looks towards the future with hope as we build towards where we will go—together."