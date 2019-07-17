For the first time in its history, Lancaster Central Market will be closed Saturday because of expected high heat.

"It was not an easy decision to make," Mary Goss, the market's manager, said Wednesday.

But given the forecast for extreme heat and with the safety of standholders and patrons in mind, Goss said closing was the right call.

There was also concern about cooling equipment not being able to keep food cold enough, she said.

Goss said market has closed early because of heat before, but this was the first time the building, built in 1889, won't open.

Goss said she's been tracking excessive heat days at market over the past six years and so far this year, there have been more than in any past summer.

The last time market preemptively closed for weather was on Jan. 23, 2016. That was when a winter storm dumped 26.7 inches of snow, giving Lancaster its second-biggest storm on record.

Before that, the last time market closed for weather was in 1996.