The Lancaster Central Market Trust has hired a longtime nonprofit leader for the newly created position of executive director.

Melissa Siwiec, a former executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lancaster County, was named executive director of the Central Market Trust, the 11-member board that operates the city-owned market. She began March 16.

In her new role, Siwiec will focus on fundraising and implement a strategic plan for the market. Mary Goss continues as manager of market operations and Kathy Wachsman is the market’s manager of outreach.

Siwiec, of New Providence, left Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lancaster County in 2016 after a six-year stint leading the organization. Before that, she was vice president of community impact for the United Way of Lancaster County. She was most recently working as a nonprofit consultant.

"There is so much that is great about the Market: access to healthy fresh food, supporting small businesses, reducing our carbon footprint, and our rich history,” said Siwiec. “I am excited to get started on our strategic plan and expand our outreach through innovative programming."