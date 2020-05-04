Lancaster Central Market will bring back its Saturday hours starting this weekend, said the Central Market Trust, the organization that oversees operations at the market.

Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, starting May 9.

Customers are encouraged to leave the first hour for those who are elderly or have compromised immune systems.

Safety measures will continue for Saturday market days.

There will be one entrance and one exit, and families are encouraged to only send one person to shop.

Customers and employees must wear masks when in the building. Social distancing will still be encouraged.

Customers are also encouraged to check out Lancaster Central Market's online pickup and delivery options to limit person-to-person contact.

