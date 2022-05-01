In the nearly 300-year history of Lancaster Central Market, a private operator has been in place for the equivalent of the blink of an eye, yet the years just past and unfolding now may well prove some of the most significant in the storied institution’s history.

The nonprofit put in charge of the heart – and many would argue soul – of the city 16 years ago has dealt with deferred maintenance and red ink at the market and has now begun to focus on programs intended to keep the downtown hub thriving long into the future.

Under the management of the Central Market Trust, more than $8 million in long-deferred maintenance of the circa 1889-building has been addressed and an annual operating loss has become a surplus. The recent progress is a far cry from 2005 when a Blue-ribbon committee warned that the beloved downtown market was “in danger.”

“There is no evidence that Market can be made a ‘break-even’ operation the City of Lancaster in the near future,” read the Lancaster Central Market Master Plan, the committee’s March 2005 report that led to the creation of the Central Market Trust which helped erase what had been an annual operating deficit of around $100,000.

With the market’s physical and fiscal outlooks both improved, the Central Market Trust is now embarking on its next big push - ensuring the market is healthy well into the future. That will mean expanding beyond the market’s four walls and three operating days with products and services that could include mobile market trucks and pickup of market goods on “non-market” days. It also means leveraging the community’s goodwill toward the institution by seeking financial donations for opportunities beyond immediate needs.

Leading the new effort is Melissa Siwiec, the former executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lancaster County who was hired in March as executive director of Central Market Trust. The first-of-its-kind position with salary and benefits of $110,00 is meant to look at big picture, programmatic changes as other staff continue to manage day-to-day operations.

“The focus has been inward for years because it needed to be to make sure market was sustainable and that business model worked,” Siwiec said. “My job is now to come in and make sure we can go beyond the market walls.”

The push to expand Central Market’s offerings comes out of a recently adopted strategic plan meant to maintain the market as a community hub as a source of fresh, locally grown food while bringing more of it to customers who don’t come downtown when the market is open on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

“We see a broader vision of things that we can do to make sure that the market itself remains viable as an institution and is meeting needs of today’s consumers, which are changing,” said Bruce Martin, president of the Central Market Trust’s 13-member board.

‘We’re sustaining the legacy’

As new programs and offerings are considered, maintaining Central Market’s long history and traditions will limit the possible changes. Among those traditions is the three-day-a-week schedule, which is seen as necessary in order to host stands staffed by actual farmers.

“We want producers here,” Martin said. “They’re only open three days a week because, you know what, they have farms to tend to, animals to care for.”

Even with the scheduling limits, Siwiec sees opportunities to get Central Market goods to customers on non-market days, such as through a food truck with Central Market products or a shopper service that can provide items when the market isn’t open.

And while fundraising will continue to be a focus, an initiative is being considered to have people give legacy gifts for the long-term sustainability of Central Market instead of just the immediate donations that have been part of recent capital campaigns.

“Fundraising is going to be part of the job, but it’s really going to be purposeful,” Siwiec said.

Siwiec, who lives in Providence Township and has been a longtime shopper at Central Market, said she hopes that within a year there will be a robust committee preparing to launch some new programs.

“We’ve got lots of ideas, and we need to narrow it down and really focus on what is the community really calling for,” she said. “It needs to be thoughtful so that not only are we having a sustainable business model, but we’re sustaining the legacy.”

A focus since the beginning

When Andrew Hamilton laid out town lots for what would become Lancaster city in 1730, he included space for a courthouse and a prison, as well as a public market. At first it was just an open space where farmers could sell wares. Rudimentary sheds were built in 1750s

The market evolved from those open-air sheds on what is now Penn Square to a space inside the city hall building, now the Heritage Center Museum. Although it functioned as a hub of activity in the center of town, it competed against the privately owned Northern, Western and Southern markets, which were also active shopping centers.

For example, just a block south of Penn Square, Southern Market debuted in 1888 in a building designed by famed Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban. A year later, work wrapped up after five months on the Romanesque Revival style building that has been Central Market’s home ever since. The building’s grand façade features ornate brick and stonework with two towers topped with terra cotta roofs.

Central Market operated for many years as a farmers market open on Tuesday and Fridays. Saturdays were added in 1986 after the closure of Southern Market, which had by then dwindled to a Saturday-only market that was half-full. Opened as a private market, Southern Market was bought by the city in 1950. It was revived in January as a privately-owned food hall with a central bar.

While Central Market long remained publicly owned and operated, fundamental changes were considered on several occasions. In the 1960s, plans were considered to create a municipal authority to oversee the Central Market. Such discussions continued into the 1990s, driven by the fact that the city continued to postpone renovations to the building.

“Due to citywide funding issues, significant capital improvements have not been made since the 1972 renovation,” read the 2005 master plan.

In addition to the long-deferred maintenance, the market’s rules and management structure – a part-time manager who reported to the Department of Public Works – were outdated. Seizing on the recommendations of the master plan, Lancaster City Council voted to establish the Central Market Trust in fall 2005, and the organization came into existence the following year as the overseer of the market.

‘A sustainable way’

Early on, the trust and standholders butted heads over truck parking and uniform operating hours. But the biggest challenge was the market’s much-needed renovation, which required standholders to relocate temporarily to vacant areas as the work proceeded phase by phase.

Completed in 2011, the $7 million project modernized the building’s mechanical systems and utilities while restoring the architectural integrity that previous projects had impaired. The market achieved a financial milestone five years later, crossing the break-even point in fiscal year 2016 and finishing $1,443 in the black. Since then, the market has consistently covered expenses with income from standholders. The exception was a $12,000 shortfall in the fiscal year ended in June 2021 that was attributed to COVID-19.

“We’ve established that we are able to operate the market in a sustainable way,” Martin said.

The trust manages the market in accordance with the details of a memorandum of understanding and a city ordinance establishing the trust that sets out the market’s days of operation and specifies that the trust manage the market consistent with details of the 2005 master plan. The ordinance specifies that the trust is responsible for operation, management, promotion and renovation of the market. Since 2015 the trust has also handled all maintenance.

The 13-member board for the Central Market Trust includes two designated representatives from the city and one from the standholder association, an organization that represents the interests of the 60-plus standholders. Committees include a standholder review committee, which makes recommendations on new stands that are then presented to the full board for approval.

Decisions about new stands are guided by a commitment to make sure the market sells more fruits and vegetables than any other products. That “product matrix” calls for fruits and vegetables to account for 25% of the products. It also calls for 20% ready-to-eat foods; 10% meats and poultry; 10% prepared take home foods and 10% bakery.

Those guidelines influenced the decision to add a new produce vendor and have an existing stand expand after Meck’s closed its longtime produce stand in the fall.

“We’ve been very mindful to not be a food court here,” Siwiec said. “We’re really focusing on farmers and the products they sell.”

While a standholder that sells liquor was added in April 2021, Martin said Central Market will never be a place for someone to come and have a drink, unlike Southern Market, Central Marker’s one-time competitor, which is now organized around a bar that sells beer, wine and cocktails.

“I don’t have a sense at this point that that we detract from them, or they detract from us,” Martin said of the revived Southern Market, whose organizers met with Central Market representative long before the opening of the renovated Southern Market in January. “They really do seem to be a different type of operations.”