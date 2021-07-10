Lancaster Central Market is looking to replace the terra-cotta tiles on its two towers as well as repair or replace its 13 pairs of doors.

The Central Market Trust hired Lancaster-based Hammel Associates Architects to take on the project, according to Stephen Campbell, the city's director of public works.

Campbell said preliminary cost estimates are about $400,000 for the future roof work plus about $80,000 per each pair of doors. That would bring the total cost to more than $1.4 million.

He said the project will include interlocking sections of the roof to make it watertight.

City Council will vote on a resolution Tuesday that would authorize the city, which owns the historic building, to enter into an agreement with the Trust to approve the capital improvements.

“The original proposal included a price tag to the city to pay for those doors, and we’ve gone back and forth with Central Market Trust and their fund development efforts to raise those funds privately,” said Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace. “In return we would be administering the construction … oversight because that is expertise that we have, and we can provide that as an in-kind contribution.”

While the final cost of the proposed work hasn’t been determined, unused money from the Trust’s “Raise the Roof” fundraising campaign to replace the building’s asphalt and shingle roof with a slate roof is available, according to Mary Goss, manager of market operations. The slate roof was completed in 2019.

Goss didn’t know exactly how much leftover campaign money was available, but she said it would cover a significant portion of the latest project. The campaign raised about $1.6 million, or $500,000 more than the slate roof work ended up costing, market officials said in 2019.

A timeline for the project has not been determined but because the plan calls for doing a few doors at a time, it could take about five years to finish, Goss said.

A tile from one of the building’s towers fell about a year ago, according to Goss. “Fortunately, nobody was hurt,” she said, adding that after the tile fell, the remaining tiles were inspected to make sure they were secure.