Lancaster Central Market will be extending its hours in a change expected to continue after the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1, the downtown market will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Currently, the market is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each of those days.

The change, which is expected to be permanent, was made after getting feedback from customers and stand holders, said Danielle Decker, the market’s communications manager.

Historically, the market was open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Lancaster Central Market has continued to operate during the coronavirus pandemic although it cut out Saturdays in mid-March when it also trimmed its Tuesday and Friday hours. Saturday hours returned in early May.

Safety measures related to COVID-19 remain in effect at the market, including the required use of a mask or face shield, and the single entrance by Penn Square.