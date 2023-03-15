In honor of National Women’s History Month, Lancaster County commissioners today will celebrate the women working across county government.

Commissioners will sign a proclamation recognizing March as National Women’s History Month and inviting county residents to “continue exploring the critical economic, cultural and social roles women have and continue to play in every sphere of life in the county, Commonwealth and Nation.”

About a dozen women from county agencies will attend the ceremony.

According to Commissioner John Trescot, women make up about 63% of the county government workforce, including 40% of all senior managers and directors.

Trescot said he hopes seeing women in leadership roles will become more commonplace. “I’m glad to see there’s fewer and fewer of ‘I’m the first X ever,’ … That’s a good thing,” he said.

National Women’s History week was first celebrated in Sonoma County, California, in 1978, and nine years later Congress gave the official designation to the month of March.

Organizations and companies across the county are hosting events that recognize the essential role women play in American society. These events include:

— Millersville University’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will sponsor the Empowered Women Empower Women forum, featuring women who own local businesses, from 2 to 5 p.m. March 20 at the Student Memorial Center, 113 Shenks Lane. Her Campus Millersville, a local chapter of the online magazine Her Campus, will host the Her Carnival, a women’s empowerment event celebrating diverse women and addressing current women’s issues, from 6 to 10 p.m. March 24 at the Student Memorial Center.

— The City of Lancaster will hold a women’s mixer at the Lancaster City Welcome Center, 38 Penn Square, from 5 to 8 p.m. March 24. Local vendors, information tables, speakers and artists will be present along with finger foods and refreshments.

— Elizabethtown College will host “Voices of Women: A Musical Celebration of Poets and Composers to Honor Women’s History Month,” a recital in the Leffler Chapel and Performance Center, 1 Alpha Drive, at 7:30 p.m. March 16. The recital will feature mezzo-soprano Loralee Songer singing songs by Amy Beach, Lucy Simon, Lori Laitman, Susan LaBarr and others. E-town College has Women’s History Month events scheduled throughout the month of March. For a complete list, visitlanc.news/EtownWomen.

— LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave, will hold another Storytime event for children and their families at 10 a.m. April 1 (rescheduled from March 18). The event will feature “Pocket Full of Colors” by Amy Guglielmo and Jacqueline Tourville (illustrated by Brigette Barrager), a true story about pioneering Disney illustrator/designer/animator Mary Blair. After the reading, a creative craft using coloring pages designed by Lancaster’s Florence Starr Taylor will be available to children. The event is free and intended for children 12 and under. Attendees must register in advance at lancasterhistory.org or by phone to ensure enough supplies are available.

