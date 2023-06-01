Ava Gallucci’s graduation poem gave a voice to what every graduation-goer was surely thinking on their way to Lancaster Catholic High School Stadium: Man, is this parking lot rough.

Much like the parking lot, Gallucci said, was the Class of 2023’s high school experience.

“The Lancaster Catholic parking lot, the one which you’ll be driving out of today, is bumpy, convoluted and frankly, in need of a repaving,” Gallucci said. “The same goes for our high school careers; unforeseen obstacles wrap their hazardous tendrils around us, yet we’ve managed to claw our way to the end of the tunnel.”

Nonetheless, the class of 115 graduates persevered, finally graduating on Thursday night.

Daniel Breen, secretary for education and superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Harrisburg, addressed the graduates and praised them for their “courage [and] tenacity in difficult times.”

Rebekah Citsay, class salutatorian, followed the superintendent with her remarks. Candidly expressing both her excitement and fear at the prospect of speaking at graduation, Citsay talked of the difficulty she encountered in trying to craft a speech centered around something connecting each and every student, only to find it was an impossible task; rather, she embraced the diversity of passions, interests and goals among the graduates.

“This is my favorite thing about our class: our capacity to nurture a beautiful diversity of thought and passion,” said Citsay. “It is important to recognize that the development of our personal characters … did not occur without standing against adversities.”

At the end of her speech, Citsay asked the graduates to stand facing the bleachers, where friends, family and teachers sat proudly. Citsay instructed them to take in their final moments at the stadium. Beaming faces and minute waves could be seen from the sea of purple and yellow caps.

After graduates strode past the bouquets of purple and white flowers and the flapping flags to receive their long-awaited diplomas, Matthew Mercer, class valedictorian, provided concluding and rather sentimental thoughts, emphasizing how quickly graduation arrived.

“I’m sure many of you, like myself, never thought this day would come fast enough, only to find ourselves now wishing it would slow down just a bit for us to enjoy every moment,” Mercer said.

Giggles arose from the seated graduates as Mercer recalled the many challenges students encountered, such as stoichiometry homework problems from chemistry class and math teacher Patricia D’Elia’s homework assignments.

The ceremony concluded as student Keelyn Covey sang the school’s alma mater, with graduates swaying together with arms around each other’s shoulders, making one last memory together as they threw their caps into the air.