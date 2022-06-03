Lancaster Catholic High School held its commencement June 2 in the high school’s Berger Gymnasium.

The graduates are: Rory-Morris Martin Albrecht, Ava Marie Baddick, Alexis Jean Baker, Jessica Clare Barb, Lily Catherine Marie Bauer, Macy Raquel Bechtel, Mitchell Henry Benn, Nicholas James Benn, Jonathan Michael Berdecia, Lily Isabella Besecker, Carly Nicole Black, James Michael Boyle IV, George Thomas Brubaker, Riley Foster Brubaker, Michael Patrick Burns, Isaiah Jacob Caine, Isabelle Marie Caramenico, Madelynn Grace Card, Michael Ignatius Chairs, Caroline Grace Cloonan, Elizabeth Mary Cloonan, Madisyn Elizabeth Coover, Katherine Anne Craig, Shania Lynette Crespo, Antonio Ruben Cruz, Audrey Grace D'Amico, Matthew Robert DeBord, Ella Caroline Deck, Liam Andrew Dell Isola, Olivia Gillet Del Rosario, Maria Olivia DeTrempe, Caden James Droege, Diego Joseph Duran, Hannah Marie Eckerd, Jack Richard Engle, Avery Donald English, Isabella Grace Folts, Isabel Catharine Flores, Pierce Michael Frailey, Kyle Joseph Francis and Avery Kathleen Fritsch.

Also, Mya Isis Gonzalez, Emma Nicole Graybill, Henry Walsh Greiner, Edward William Hauk, Karla Margarita Henriquez, Alysa Rhea Hile, Maura Clare Hogan, Fiona Frances Holland, Eric James Howe, Zhi Wei Hu, Julia Margaritte Husted, Clare Maureen Jackubowski, Jeriyah Nycé Johnson, Annalise Faith Kauffman, John Joseph Keck, Gyeongjin Kim, Yeonsu Kim, Vaughn Michael Klausmair, Vivian Maryeva Klemmer, Ryan Joseph Koltunovich, Alyssa Diane Korenkiewicz, Sayre Pierce Korich, Ryan Joseph Kukic, Van Thao Le, Mason Walter Legenstein, Derek Martin Lentz, Daniel James Leonard, Gloria Jean Leone, Cooper Davis Linkey, Alexander Christopher Lopez, Katherine Emily Lyle, Zihan Ma, Joseph Bernard Martin, Mary Kathleen McAleer, Colin Gerome McCullough, Alfred Edward Miklos III, Molly Gianna Milazzo, Jocelyn Faith Miller, Alexis Faith Morgan, Mason Newfield Moore, Scott Richard Moore, Calvin Robert Morris, Daniel Buck Mueller, Hailey Nichole Murphy, Kerek Charles Myers and Meghan Michelle Myers.

Also, An Tuong Nguyen, Tony Nguyen, Jack David Novis, Jordan Robert Oliver, Joel Maizitis Olmsted, Connor Matthew Ott, Ethan Michael Paulukow, Mya Suzanne Pennington, Alexus Lynn Pickel, Steven Michael Pisano, Maxine Marie Rann, Andrew Joseph Reese, Olivia Beatrice Reichert, Ryan Tyler Renoll, Conner Joseph Rhoades, Ansley Ward Ryan, Carl Thomas Schroeder, Jaylynn Ramseur, Dorthy-Ann Rossane Shade, Ziheng Shangguan, Ella Louise Sheaffer, Allyson Claire Skettini, Raaker Joseph Smith, Halle Elizabeth Snopek, Blaise Xavier Stehman, ZhenDong Sun, Zixuan Tang, Avery Paige Thompson, Isabelle Jeanne Titzer, Wynnifred Rowan Trefry, Nicholas Cole Trott, Maxwell Jay Walters, Ellen Taylor Weber, Joseph John Werhel, Hailey Paige Wickenheiser, Sophia Marie Williams, Brandon Michael Wingenroth, Ella Gracyn Wolfe, Naier Xia Yutong Yin, Mason Scott Zander and Yaxin Zhang.