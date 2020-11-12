Lancaster Catholic High School is planning its largest, most expensive renovation in its 92-year history.

The project, announced Thursday at an event inside the school’s gymnasium, will include a new wing devoted to science, technology, engineering and math; an auditorium attached to a college-style student life center with a student commons and dining hall – and, yes, air conditioning.

“Over the next 10 years of so, we’ll be doing fundraising and campaigning to construct our campus master plan, which will end up renovating the entire facility, top to bottom,” school President Tim Hamer told reporters following the event. “And, this is a big headline for us, including air conditioning in all of our rooms.”

The renovation is estimated to cost $25 million to $30 million and will require multiple phases. For phase one – which will start next spring with construction of the STEM wing and continue in summer 2022 with the student life center, auditorium, student commons and dining hall – the school has launched a $12.7 million capital campaign dubbed “Cherish Love Honor.”

The school has secured about $8.7 million, or 69%, of that already.

Hamer said the support is "one of the greatest blessings that we have experienced" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For our alums and our supporters during these pandemic times to step up in just a few months to contribute 70% of our goal already — and we're just getting started — it's an extraordinary testament to their commitment to our school and, most of all, to their generosity," he said.

Much of Thursday’s event was devoted to asking alumni and others to contribute.

“We’re off to a great start,” parent and capital campaign committee co-chair John Jacunski said. “But we have a long way to go.”

Lancaster Catholic sophomore Rachel Sahd said she’s particularly excited for the new STEM wing, as well as a new STEM curriculum the school announced in conjunction with the renovation.

“Your investment into Lancaster Catholic continues to change lives like mine,” she said.

As each phase brings new changes to the school, located on Juliette Avenue in Lancaster, air conditioning will be added along the way, Hamer said, starting with the new STEM wing on the school’s top floor.

“While religious sisters taught here in full habit, you know, up in the top floor, where it’s boiling hot during the summer, in order to have these 21st century tools continue to work, we need to keep them in a temperate zone,” Hamer said. “And so all of our rooms, phase by phase, will be air-conditioned.”

Hamer said there will be five to six total phases, with the timetable for each phase being a “pay as you go situation.” In other words, the amount of construction will depend on how much money the school can raise.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg filing for bankruptcy in February does not impact the school's project, Hamer said. Lancaster Catholic has always been independent from the diocese and expected to "fund our own destiny," he said.