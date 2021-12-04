A 37-year veteran of the United States Postal Service who may have delivered mail to every home in Lancaster city recently received a special tribute after he died suddenly at 60 of undisclosed causes Nov. 13.

The family of Timothy Healy was overwhelmed by the show of support on Nov. 22, when about 40 postal trucks beeped their horns while diving around the Lancaster Carrier Annex Post Office parking lot in Manheim Township, some decorated and others with passengers waving an Irish flag in recognition of Healy’s Irish pride and heritage.

“It was something that we’ve never seen before,” said Columbia resident Meghan Healy, Timothy Healy’s daughter. “We felt very touched and moved by it. It made us feel really proud of him; we always were. But it just showed us how many people really loved and cared for him.”

Timothy Healy, of Manheim, worked for USPS for about 13 years in Brooklyn, New York, and 24 years in Lancaster County.

For his 30th year of service with USPS, Healy received the Million Mile Award for having no vehicle accidents through his career.

Meghan Healy said when her father retired in August 2020, he said he was pretty sure that he’d stepped foot on every front porch in the city, which she said allowed him to connect with and touch so many people throughout the years.

One of the people that Healy touched was Joe Day, his coworker of 20 years at the Lancaster Carrier Annex Post Office.

“He was like a brother to me,” said Day, of West Hempfield Township. “Good friends are hard to come by, and he was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of friend … . He was a good worker; that’s for sure. Everybody at work liked him. He’s been retired for a whole year and quite a number of people came to the funeral. He’ll be really missed.”

Timothy Healy’s son and nephew -- Timothy Healy Jr. of Elizabethtown and Ralph Strazza of Manheim Township -- both work for USPS, and Meghan Healy said they will now carry on the family’s letter carrier legacy. Healy Jr. and Strazza both worked with Timothy Healy for a few years before he died.

In addition to his work with the Postal Service and raising a family, Healy found time to be a bull rider and a New York City marathon runner. “His energy was larger than life itself!” reads one passage in his obituary.

“Throughout the years, as a little kid, I always remember my dad being the first person there to help anyone. I think that was something that really showed the kind of person he was,” Meghan Healy said. “I hope that people can take his big heart and find that within themselves and show it to other people.”