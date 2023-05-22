A fire changed John Killinger’s life forever.

Killinger, a 29-year-old cook and music lover, lost everything in an early April fire in Lancaster city, and he has been recovering in a burn unit ever since.

The fire spread from a ceiling space in his apartment on West Lemon Street, above Brendee’s Irish Pub, and destroyed his keyboard, multiple guitars and an extensive record collection.

But he still has his life and, his mother says, his personality.

“John has a great sense of humor. Even with the pain he is in, his humor comes through,” his mother, Christina Wirth, of Paradise Township, said in an email.

Wirth has been attending to her son at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, where he is in stable condition in the burn unit after suffering third-degree burns over more than one-third of his body.

On Tuesday, Killinger had surgery on his hands, amputating portions of his fingers. He was scheduled for another surgery on Friday to address dead tissue on his right foot.

In the early hours of April 7, emergency crews were dispatched to 449 W. Lemon St. for a report of a fire in an apartment building above Brendee’s Irish Pub. Two people lived in the apartment, with one, Killinger, taken to a burn center. Three others from neighboring apartments were displaced because of smoke and water damage.

The fire was determined to be accidental due to an electrical malfunction, according to Chief Todd Hutchinson of the Lancaster Bureau of Fire. At the time, it was the third fire that occurred on West Lemon Street in the past five months.

Alfonzo, Killinger’s cat, was initially missing after the fire. But after a few days, he turned up and was checked out by veterinarians at Lancaster PETS before going home with Killinger’s sister. Wirth says he’s doing well.

Killinger grew up in Strasburg but lived in Lancaster city for several years, living in the apartment above the pub since at least 2019. Wirth described her son as having a strong support system, who’re helping him recover.

“We can't thank the community, the firefighters, his friends, coworkers, his caregivers, our church, and our family enough for all of the support John and we have received,” Wirth said in an email.

Killinger is getting better every day, but his mother says he’s likely to need more surgeries and eventually rehabilitation.

A GoFundMe was created to help Killinger in his recovery and get back on his feet. As of Sunday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised over $9,000.