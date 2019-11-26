Lancaster Bible College has chosen its sixth president for the second time.
The college's board of trustees announced Monday that pastor and author Thomas L. Kiedis will replace longtime President Peter W. Teague on Feb. 1, 2020. Teague will retire after leading the college for 21 years.
The announcement comes nearly three months after the college called off the presidential transition from Teague to its original choice, former Liberty University administrator Ben Gutierrez. The decision was a mutual agreement between Gutierrez and the college’s board of trustees, board chairman Dr. Philip A. Clemens told LNP in July.
Teague agreed to stay until another candidate was chosen.
"Dr. Kiedis possesses a unique blend of extensive pastoral experience while also appreciating the future of higher education," Teague said, adding that Kiedis will be a "welcome addition."
A Boca Raton, Florida, native, Kiedis is an adjunct faculty member at the college and was the lead mentor for the church planting concentration of the ministry master's program from 2012 to 2018.
Kiedis has a doctorate of philosophy in leadership from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and doctor of ministry from Fuller Theological Seminary.
He's also served as senior pastor of Spanish River Church in Boca Raton, Florida, for the past 10 years.
Kiedis said he and his wife, Shannan, "are humbled, grateful and thrilled by the opportunity to lock arms with the fantastic folks" at Lancaster Bible. He said he hopes to build on Teague's "stellar leadership."
"In this season, I cannot imagine a more effective use of my one-and-only life than joining others so committed to educating Christian students to think and live a biblical worldview and to proclaim Christ by serving him in the church and society," he said.
Kiedis and his wife have been married for 38 years. They have six children and 21 grandchildren.