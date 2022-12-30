Ahead of the holiday season, Lancaster Bible College laid off 13 of its 511-person workforce midway through their contracts to “counter challenges” brought on by the pandemic, changes to higher education and operational inefficiencies.

LBC President Thomas Kiedis emailed a question and answer format explanation for the layoffs to employees in an effort to continue “transparent communication,” according to the college’s marketing department. LNP | LancasterOnline received a copy of that email anonymously on Dec. 10.

“Lancaster Bible College | Capital Seminary & Graduate School remains a strong Lancaster-based institution of higher learning that has been on mission to educate Christian students to think and live a biblical worldview and to proclaim Christ by serving Him in the Church and society’ since 1933,” wrote Kiedis in a statement responding to questions from to LNP | LancasterOnline.

“Our life-on-life student focus is steadfast as is our commitment to our educational collaboration in the U.S. and around the world …. We are grateful for the contributions of all those who serve and have served the mission of LBC.”

Affected teachers’ and staff’s final work day with the institution is Dec. 31, according to the email sent to all employees.

Though the college declined to comment on the status of the laid-off employees’ contracts “out of respect” for its employees and the institution, the email sent to employees addresses a question related to the faculty contract.

The question asks “what does the faculty contract mean if faculty can be released midyear?” to which Kiedis answers that findings revealed by the administration’s marginal revenue analysis for 2023-24 revealed a revenue shortfall in the current academic year that accelerated the college’s need to address instructional costs this year.

In the email to employees, Kiedies writes that undergraduate enrollment grew by 9.5% but the college missed overall enrollment goals this year, impacting its financial bottom line.

The email to employees also explained that LBC was navigating the financial impact of COVID-19 and “significant paradigm shifts in higher education” but did not provide further details. LBC didn’t respond to questions from LNP | LancasterOnline about the severity of COVID’s financial impact, how much its revenue shortfall was or the specific changes to higher education it’s experiencing.

To care for the over a dozen staff and teachers facing a sudden loss of employment over the holidays this year, the college writes in its email to employees that it is providing separation pay and benefits through Jan. 31, 2023, assistance with resume writing and transition coaching, as well as “encouragement.” The email to employees didn’t specify how much separation pay would be provided and what benefits beyond medical benefits would be offered. LBC didn’t respond to a question from LNP | LancasterOnline asking for details of what would be provided to employees following their layoff.

“Each employee has left an imprint on LBC as they’ve poured into the lives of students and peers,” Kiedis writes in the email to employees. “Personal expressions of care and encouragement are welcome and can be forwarded confidentially through the Office of People & Culture even after the employee’s departure.”

As 13 depart, however, according to the email, LBC is still advertising and hiring for 23 open positions to “ensure the effective operation of LBC and continue to serve” its students.

To prevent any future mid-academic year layoffs or similar situations, LBC lists in its email to employees a set of goals including a 2023-24 budget based on conservative revenue projections, support to areas that generate revenue and increasing its annual scholarship goal.

Details on the college’s 2023-24 budget were not provided in the email to employees and the college declined to comment on its budget.

“We are not out of choppy seas,” Kiedis writes in the email to employees.

LBC enrolled 2,386 undergraduate and graduate students in the 2020-21 academic year across its campuses in Lancaster, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Students can pick from 35 programs ranging from certifications to doctoral degrees and 19 minors. The private Christian college also offers online programs.