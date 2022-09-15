Lancaster Bible College | Capital Seminary & Graduate School has beat by several months its deadline for completing a significant expansion of its online offerings.

In January 2021, LBC | Capital set a goal of offering 35 total online programs by the end of the 2022 calendar year. At the time, 10 programs were offered.

This fall, the goal was met. The online offerings now include bachelor’s and master’s degrees, a doctorate degree and specialized certifications.

“Literally every area of the institution worked with incredible unity to expand our online program offerings, enhance the student experience and increase student success at every level,” Beau Walker, vice president of global education, said in a news release. “We are all familiar with the phrase ‘It takes a village to ….’ Similarly, it took a team of committed faculty and staff to realize this immense goal that will enable Lancaster Bible College | Capital Seminary & Graduate School to expand its mission to students locally, nationally and globally through online education.”

In late August the school welcomed 248 undergraduate students in the Class of 2026 to its Manheim Township campus at 901 Eden Road. The new class consists of 173 students from Pennsylvania as well as 75 students representing 17 states; 189 are first-time freshmen and 59 are transfer students, according to the school. Top majors for this new class include business administration, early childhood education, psychology, criminal justice and social work.

Classes are also underway for LBC | Capital’s additional locations and levels, including students at the Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia sites that are engaging in hybrid and online programs, along with seminary and graduate school students as well as students earning degrees completely online across the country and around the world.