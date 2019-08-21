Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital's adolescent inpatient unit is now open.
Spokesman Michael Stevens said in an email that the unit serving patients age 14 to 17 is starting with eight of its eventual 24 beds open.
"Our doors are open to any individual needing care," he wrote, saying the hospital anticipates "serving residents of Lancaster County and surrounding areas."
Jointly run by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and Universal Health Services, the 126-bed hospital opened in July 2018. Its general adult and intensive adult units are already open, and Stevens indicated plans to open a women's trauma unit and a medical and psychiatric unit in 2020.