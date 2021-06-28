A Lancaster-based hemp podcast that has attracted national attention will travel across 25 states starting this week to spread what its host says is an urgent message — industrial hemp can help heal environmental damage

“Hemp gives farmers the chance to save the world,” said Industrial Hemp Podcast host Eric Hurlock, who produces the weekly show for Lancaster Farming, a publication of LNP Media Group, which also publishes LNP | LancasterOnline. “If we were to grow it in great enough mass, we can recreate the lungs of the world.”

This message, and the fact that most people think of CBD and marijuana when hemp comes up, is what’s motivated Hurlock and his industrial hemp industry sponsors to hatch a plan to hit the road for six weeks, collecting and presenting information and stories about the wider applications of this crop.

Since the farm bill legalized hemp in 2018, most media coverage has been about CBD and cannabinoid production, Hurlock said. However, the long-term positive impact of hemp comes with industrial applications like food, fuel, fiber, grain and building materials, he said.

Hurlock sees the Lancaster Farming National Hemp Tour as a way to help shift focus from the medicinal and drug uses of the hemp plant to its fiber and grain components. In doing that, Hurlock hopes to encourage the farming and nonfarming community to grow our houses, cars and paper in the fields to one day create an entirely different society.

For example, for every ton of hemp that’s produced, 1.63 tons of carbon is eliminated from the air, according to the Colorado Hemp Project.

Tour’s origin and details

The idea for the tour originated from conversations that Hurlock had with an industrial hemp company called IND HEMP. In fall 2020, the company contacted Lancaster Farming about its interest in sponsoring the podcast for 2021. IND HEMP then asked that some of its sponsorship money to be used to get the podcast on the road.

“His podcast is a game changer,” Ken Elliott, president of IND HEMP, said of Hurlock. “We look at Eric and Lancaster Farming as an advocate for our industry and company. He does it better than we do. We don’t have the ability to reach out and touch people and let them know what’s going on. If we want our industry to go somewhere, we need advocacy and education.”

Preregistration is required for the free, open-to-the-public send-off for podcast’s tour is Monday at Penn State’s Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center, 1446 Auction Road, Manheim. Attendees can view hemp crops on site and hear from sponsors of the tour, New Holland Agriculture and the National Hemp Association. Hurlock will also be there with the recreational vehicle that will take the podcast across the country. Preregistration can be completed by going to lancasterfarminghemptour.eventbrite.com or calling 717-721-4409.

Hurlock and his family will leave Pennsylvania in the RV on Tuesday, traveling more than 100 miles a day through 25 states, making stops in 15. With stops from North Carolina to Ohio, Hurlock will explore hemp farms and interview people from fiber processing, hemp paper, equipment manufacturing and textile industry companies.

In between these stops, Hurlock is looking forward to spending some vacation time with his family for about a week in the Rocky Mountains. Hurlock is joined on the tour by his wife, Heather, and his daughters, Iris and Hazel. Heather, editor-in-chief of Mindful Magazine, will work full-time from the road and the couple’s daughters, who Hurlock describes as budding content creators, are excited to create their own videos about the trip.

“We have a few different plans for our daughters on the trip. Number one, reading. Also, on long road trips there’s a lot of staring out of the window and great big swaths of boredom. That’s what I want for them because on the other side of boredom lies creative thought,” said Hurlock. “It’s going to be transformative for us all. It’s going to be good for Lancaster Farming, Steinman, the hemp industry, and for my kids, it will be life-changing. That’s my hope anyway.”

Along the tour, Hurlock plans to conduct audio interviews in a portable podcast studio in the RV. Hurlock will also make posts on the podcast’s Instagram account, lfpodcasthemp, write weekly travel updates for Lancaster Farming and shoot videos of farms and manufacturing plants.

Hurlock will have some help from the digital team back at Lancaster Farming, but he will be solely responsible for capturing content on the tour.

“Because this is a new project, it’s important that we’re flexible,” said Lancaster Farming managing editor Stephen Seeber. “We have to roll with the punches. Eric, as he’s proven throughout his years of podcast production, has the ability to find and share the story with our audience …. We just have to make as many people aware of this tour as we can and hopefully, they’ll want to follow along,”

The podcast’s importance

The podcast, established in 2018, has been recognized by pivotal members in the hemp industry and policymakers. It has won multiple Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Keystone awards and was included on Modern Farmer Magazine’s list of top 10 farming podcasts.

“I was one of Eric’s first guests and have been a frequent participant on his podcast from the beginning,” said Erica Stark, executive director of the National Hemp Association. “I was pleasantly surprised at the number of people from across the country that have reached out to me because they heard me on Eric’s podcast. He has managed to reach far outside of just our Pennsylvania borders to the hemp industry at large.”

Currently, the podcast reaches about 6,000 listeners a month. Geographic tracking shows the majority of listeners are across the U.S. but some reside in places such as Canada, U.K., Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, China, India, Russia and more.

Hurlock has been producing the Hemp Podcast since August 2018, four months prior to the legalization of hemp. As a full-time digital editor for Lancaster Farming, Hurlock started the podcast as a side project. With his background in recording engineering, journalism, and a general interest in hemp, everything came together in what Hurlock calls a perfect storm.

“I went into this podcast following my own curiosity asking, ‘What is it about this plant that could be game-changing?’” said Hurlock.

He found a lot to discuss in answering that question.

“I want to keep this fresh in farmers’ minds that they have a really important role to play,” he said. “I hope the tour encourages farmers to stick with it and to open their minds to change,” said Hurlock. “Also, we want to reach the non-farming audience with the story of hemp because that might be the way we get this thing to shift. If we can reach enough people, we can change things.”