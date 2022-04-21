Citing a leadership transition and the opening of new offices at Southern Market, where it assists new food vendors, Assets has cancelled the Great Social Enterprise Pitch for 2022.

In the annual competition, which was first held in 2014, entrepreneurs present ideas for business that would create a positive social or environmental impact in hopes of winning a cash prize and free services. Following months of training for the entrepreneurs, final pitches are made in front of a panel of judges at a live event.

This year’s Great Social Enterprise Pitch was slated for late September, but in an email sent to supporters Wednesday, Assets said the event has been cancelled.

“Because of the level of transition at Assets, we don’t want to compromise the integrity of the Pitch training or the Pitch live event this year,” the email said. “Assets is still profoundly committed to the Pitch and we are looking forward to planning an incredible experience for 2023.”

Assets is a Lancaster-based nonprofit that works with businesses to help transform the community. Among its programs is one that provides business assistance to vendors at Southern Market’s food hall, which debuted in January. As part of the renovation of that historic market, Assets moved its offices within the building.

In addition, Tina Campbell stepped down as CEO of Assets in January to take a job with Lancaster city. Replacing Campbell in the short term is Jesse Casler, who has taken a leave as chief operations officer of Lancaster-based HOPE International to become Assets’ interim CEO.