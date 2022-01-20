The Lancaster Bar Association is seeking candidates to fill two judicial vacancies on Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas so its members can evaluate and rate them.

The vacancies are due to Donald Totaro’s retirement last month and Howard Knisely’s retirement at the end of this month.

More likely than not, though, the bar association’s rating of any candidates will amount to a practice run until after the next governor takes office in Jan. 2023.

That’s because Gov. Tom Wolf hasn’t appointed a judge to a vacancy in a Common Pleas Court in a couple years; Lancaster has effectively had one vacancy since 2018.

When asked about the likelihood of an appointment, Elizabeth Rementer, Wolf’s press secretary, said, “These appointments require Senate confirmation, and we will continue to work with the Senate on filling vacancies.”

In the past, Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin interviewed candidates who went through the bar association’s rating process. They will not do so this time.

“Filling the Lancaster County judicial vacancies is a priority and we are hopeful that the governor will nominate judges in a timely manner so the Senate can conduct its constitutional duty of approving them,” they said in a statement to LNP.

Jeffrey P. Ouellet, the bar association’s judiciary committee chairman, responded to LNP | LancasterOnline’s inquiry about the likelihood:

“We do need to follow our bylaws and try to adhere to our process regardless of the stated (or suggested) intentions of anyone associated with the appointment process. It may be futile practically if prospects don’t change, but there may come a period of time in the next few years where it is not an academic exercise,” he wrote in an email.

Those interested are asked to contact Lisa Driendl-Miller, executive director of the bar association, at lisa@lancasterbar.org by Jan. 28.

Potential appointees will be asked to respond to questionnaires and sit for interviews with bar members before being rated as "not recommended," "recommended," or the highest, "highly recommended.”

In the past, bar members based their evaluation on an applicant’s integrity, legal knowledge and ability, professional experience, judicial temperament, diligence, health, financial responsibility and public service.

Ouellet said the criteria are being updated, but will incorporate many of the existing ones.