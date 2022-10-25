Lancaster lawyer Lon VanDusen Hughes will be suspended from practicing law for a year and a day after failing to timely report a DUI conviction.

In its order Tuesday, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania also acted on findings and recommendations by its disciplinary board that Hughes had subsequent alcohol-related convictions, money problems and “a complete lack of respect for his professional duties.”

Hughes, 51, who has an office at 908 Columbia Ave., did not respond to a phone message Tuesday.

Newberry Township police in York County charged Hughes with DUI after his blood alcohol content was measured at .297% following a November 2018 stop for driving on the wrong side of the road, according to the disciplinary board’s report. The legal limit for intoxication in Pennsylvania is .08%.

Hughes pleaded guilty in April 2019 and was sentenced to two to five years of intermediate punishment — essentially, a period of house arrest and probation — lost his license for 18 months and had to pay fines and costs.

Hughes was required to report his conviction to the state Supreme Court’s disciplinary counsel office within 20 days of the conviction. He reported the conviction May 14.

Hughes also pleaded guilty to three subsequent alcohol-related offenses: public drunkenness in February 2020 in Manheim Township, retail theft from a state liquor store in February 2020 in Manheim Township and public drunkenness in July 2021 in East Hempfield Township.

Hughes also “has a history of fiscal irresponsibility as demonstrated by three matters where he did not timely pay obligations,” the disciplinary board wrote. They include a late payment of $3,148 to York County related to his DUI conviction and a $4,418 judgment in Lancaster County related to credit card debt that’s still unpaid.

The disciplinary board also noted that Hughes was standoffish, rudely interrupted others and called its special counsel a jerk at a January conference related to his discipline. He also failed to appear at his disciplinary hearing.

Hughes, the board wrote, “has made no effort to acknowledge his disciplinarian issues and by his non-appearance, forfeited any meaningful opportunity to accept responsibility and express remorse, show that he is addressing his alcohol related problems, and convey to this board and the court that he values his privilege to practice law. In our view, respondent’s nonappearance at his own disciplinary hearing signifies the ultimate act of this interest in his professional license.”

Hughes’ suspension is effective Nov. 24. He was also ordered to pay all costs incurred by the disciplinary board in the investigation of his case.