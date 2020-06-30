Investigators are still looking into what caused a temporary network problem at Lancaster Area Sewer Authority, executive director Michael Kyle said Tuesday.

In a written statement, he said the authority has engaged "leading cybersecurity experts" to investigate whether any unauthorized access of customer or other parties’ personal information occurred.

"While there is no evidence of this at this time, LASA will take appropriate actions as necessary, including those required to comply with all applicable laws," it said. Kyle noted that would include notifying customers if any of their information was compromised.

The authority has about 38,000 customers in Lancaster County and reported first becoming aware that customers couldn't access the network to pay their bills on June 18. That ability was restored last week, Kyle said.

"We take the security of the information in our possession very seriously, and we are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible," the statement said.