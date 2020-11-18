Lancaster Area Sewer Authority has purchased West Earl Sewer Authority for $7.5 million.

Following the sale, which was finalized last month, the regional Lancaster Area Sewer Authority will now provide utility services to about 40,000 local customers, officials said.

According to the announcement, the former West Earl customers will not immediately see a rate increase. The West Earl wastewater treatment plant also will operate in the same way it did before the purchase, officials said.

Lancaster Area Sewer Authority is a regional sewer authority that oversees wastewater operations in eight other Lancaster County municipalities — Columbia, East Petersburg and Mountville boroughs, and East Hempfield, Lancaster, Manheim, Manor and West Hempfield townships.

“A regional approach to sewer service makes it possible to keep rates reasonable and stable, while still complying with ever more stringent regulatory and permit requirements,” Lancaster Area Sewer Authority Executive Director Mike Kyle said in a statement. “We are happy to welcome our neighbor West Earl Township to LASA.”

Following the purchase, Lancaster Area Sewer Authority will own and operate a system that includes 620 miles of pipe, 44 pump stations and two wastewater treatment plants, according to the announcement.

The $7.5 million will be paid to West Earl Township, officials said.

