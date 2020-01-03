Eight police departments in Lancaster County are kicking off 2020 with the Bleed Blue Challenge, a blood donation competition.

The public is invited to participate by donating blood to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health's blood bank on behalf of their preferred police department between Jan. 6 and 31.

The department with the most community and police donations will receive a plaque at the end of the challenge.

The first challenge was held from January through March of 2019 between Manheim Township, East Hempfield, East Lampeter and Lancaster City police departments and collected 88 pints of blood, with Manheim Township declared the winner.

Brian Stambaugh, LG Health's director of laboratory operations, said blood donations drop across the country over winter due to the weather, flu season and busy holiday schedules.

“Our first responders and police are great leaders in caring for our community," he said. "This effort is one more contribution they are willing to make.”

Departments participating in this year's challenge are:

Columbia Borough

East Hempfield

East Lampeter

Lancaster City

Manheim Township

Millersville Borough

Millersville University

Pennsylvania State Police

To donate blood, participants must be 16 years or older, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health with no history of hepatitis and no tattoos or body piercing within the last 12 months.

Interested participants can visit the LG Health Blood Donor Center at 2104 Harrisburg Avenue in East Hempfield Township, or check http://lancastergeneralhealth.org/LGH/Our-Services/Blood-Bank/About-Us/Blood-Drives.aspx for a list of upcoming blood drives in the community.