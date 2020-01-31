Despite all the fear surrounding the new coronavirus that started in China, local health officials say the bigger cause for worry here at this point is a much more familiar malady.
“What people should be concerned about is the flu,” said state department of health spokeswoman Brittany Lauffer, noting that it’s not too late to get the flu shot. “Right now, in Pennsylvania and the United States, the coronavirus threat to U.S. citizens remains low.”
Here’s an overview of the developing situation.
The past 8 weeks of #flu season in Pennsylvania, per @PAHealthDept reports. pic.twitter.com/c27I3hBBx6— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) January 28, 2020
How many cases?
For the coronavirus, China’s reported figures were 7,711 cases and 170 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, meanwhile, has confirmed just six cases of the coronavirus in this nation — in Arizona, California, Illinois and Washington state — with no deaths.
By contrast, its U.S. flu estimates stand at 15 million illnesses and 8,200 deaths so far this season.
Most flu cases are not counted; of those that have been tallied, Pennsylvania has reported 48,510 cases and 33 deaths, of which 826 cases and at least one death have been in Lancaster County.
Who’s at risk of coronavirus?
On Tuesday, the CDC announced the first U.S. case of human-to-human transmission, in the husband of a Chicago woman who traveled to China and was previously diagnosed.
Dr. Catharine Paules, an infectious disease doctor at Penn State Health, said despite that case, the virus is not felt to be spreading in the U.S. and the risk to the general American public remains low.
The exception is if they have “traveled to China, particularly Wuhan or other areas in Hubei Province, China” or “been in close contact with an individual with a confirmed 2019 novel Coronavirus infection.”
Are any area schools affected?
LNP contacted several local schools and colleges to ask if they’ve been impacted by the outbreak.
Lancaster Mennonite spokeswoman Aubrey Kreider said all of its Asian students who traveled over Christmas break arrived back by Jan. 5, “and are past the two-week incubation period.”
Family members from Asia are being asked not to visit this semester, and students are strongly discouraged from traveling abroad until further notice, she said. Kreider noted that students who travel abroad or are in close contact with people recently in China “may be quarantined for two weeks before being permitted to return to class.”
“We are praying that the outbreak is soon under control,” Kreider wrote.
Millersville University is delaying or canceling all college-related travel to the region and country, it announced Tuesday, saying “At this time there are no known MU activities in the region, and there are no direct risks to the campus.”
No student trips were planned, a spokeswoman said, but two instructors had planned to teach economics at Xinyang Normal University starting in February. That trip has been canceled.
Franklin & Marshall College reported responding as it does with flu, following screening guidelines for those potentially at-risk and finding “no individuals of concern to date.”
The School District of Lancaster reported it has not been affected, but is asking anyone with flu-like symptoms if they have been out of the country.
What about businesses?
The nation’s biggest candymaker, Dauphin County-based The Hershey Co., has operations in China.
Hershey spokesman Jeff Beckman said in an email Thursday that the company has activated its crisis teams and does not believe any employees have the virus.
The China offices are closed for the New Year holiday, and employees have been asked to work from home until it safe to return, he wrote, noting that the company has stopped all business travel to and from China and greater Asia for the next three weeks.
London-based CNH Industrial has its New Holland brand headquarters here.
In a brief emailed statement, the company said its business has not been affected directly, but it has suspended travel to and from China “as a precautionary measure.”
What is coronavirus?
Coronaviruses are a relatively common type of virus that can affect animals and people; the new one hasn’t been given a specific name yet.
According to Paules, there is no treatment or disease for any coronaviruses that affect humans, including four with symptoms very similar to the common cold that circulate regularly and don’t tend to cause severe disease.
What’s recommended?
Noting that it’s flu and respiratory disease season, CDC recommends “getting vaccinated, taking everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs, and taking flu antivirals if prescribed.” And it counsels health care professionals to be on the lookout “for people with travel history to China and fever and respiratory symptoms.”
It’s that time of year when #flu and cold viruses are spreading, causing similar symptoms. Learn more about the differences between these respiratory illnesses: https://t.co/mRTOe2Exxm pic.twitter.com/rEwUTJUfxw— CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) January 29, 2020