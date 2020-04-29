Hospitals are allowed to resume elective surgeries not related to COVID-19 as long as that doesn't hamper their response to the virus to jeopardize patients, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday.

On Tuesday, the four Lancaster-area health systems all said they were working on plans to safely resume elective procedures, but none provided a specific date or said how many of those procedures they expected to schedule in the near future.

Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said Tuesday that the system is finalizing its plans and will slowly increase elective surgeries and procedures over the next few weeks.

Surgeons will contact patients about the possibility of rescheduling, he said, and the system will prioritize based on factors including patient condition, disease progression versus the risk of operating, and the potential to need an intensive care unit stay at the hospital.

All those things will help determine how many elective procedures the system does in the coming weeks, he said.

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital spokeswoman Cindy Stauffer said in an email it is "determining the best approach to resume elective surgeries at WellSpan hospitals and outpatient surgery centers."

"Ensuring our patients’ surgical care needs are being met within a safe environment, with adequate personal protective equipment for patients and caregivers has and will continue to be a WellSpan priority," she wrote.

UPMC Pinnacle spokeswoman Kelly McCall said in an email that its surgery centers remain closed but the system will begin scheduling surgeries "in the coming weeks at UPMC Lititz, as well as other hospitals throughout the region."

The system does not have an estimate on how many procedures had to be postponed, she wrote, and the decision to schedule surgeries will be prioritized based on medical need and be based on "a thoughtful discussion between the provider and the patient."

Penn State Health spokeswoman Barbara Schindo said it is "actively developing plans to return to full capacity in a phased approach that will prioritize patient and provider safety."

"We will contact patients whose care has been deferred or rescheduled and work with them to address any distinct needs or questions they may have in returning to our hospitals and clinics," she wrote. "We are placing priority on patients whose health could be adversely impacted by further delays in care but are considering the needs of all patients across our region."

All the systems said they're planning carefully to keep patients and staffers safe, and McCall said UPMC will offer nasal swab COVID-19 testing to all patients coming in for a procedure and "continue to test any others, including health care workers, who have symptoms."

"This is one of the mechanisms we have implemented to assure patient and staff safety," she wrote. "It also allows us to learn more about the prevalence of this disease and plan our approach for the future."