A nine-member commission will begin studying a potential home rule charter for Lancaster city after city voters overwhelmingly approved the step in Tuesday’s primary.

Voters also selected the members of the commission, with results on Wednesday showing Amy Ruffo, Maxine Cook, Darlene Byrd, Carl Feldman, Brian Adams, Tony Dastra, Elizabeth Elias, John McGrann and Peter Barber as the top vote getters in the 17-person field.

The commission is tasked with conducting a thorough review of Lancaster’s current government structure and finances. It will decide over the next year whether the city should move forward with a home rule charter, a step that could give city leaders more freedom to shift the tax burden away from property owners to an income-based approach applying to more residents.

The work starts almost immediately. Once election results are certified, which Lancaster County Chief Clerk of Elections Christa Miller said will likely happen by June 5, the commissioners will be sworn in within ten days. After that, commissioners have five more days, or by June 20, to hold their first meeting. This will likely be at City Hall on North Duke Street.

The first meeting will be a little like an orientation for everyone, residents and commissioners alike. Commissioners will lay the basic groundwork for the next year or so, and are expected to appoint both a chairman and vice chairman from their ranks and discuss future meetings.

The commission can also make a number of other decisions that could shape the study process, like breaking the group off into committees to tackle specific issues. Many home rule commissions also hire a consultant to help guide their work to ensure the commissioners are checking off all of the legal requirements along the way.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the study period is usually the first time most municipalities conduct such a comprehensive review of how they operate and are organized.

“This is a huge undertaking for the city, and I want to make sure the government is working for the people even when they feel like it isn’t working for them,” said Dastra, an administrative assistant for Lancaster Township.

Ruffo, an executive assistant at Franklin & Marshall College and volunteer for Fair Districts PA, said she’s interested in seeing the group form committees that focus on the various backgrounds of the commissioners. The nine people elected, she said, have unique experiences that could inform the home rule process, from business owners to educators to health care administration, among several other professions.

“We have a diverse group of people with lots of different skill sets, so utilizing those skill sets, I think, will be the best way to go,” Ruffo said.

After the first June meeting, state law does not have many specific guidelines for how the commission proceeds. Most study commissions hold weekly or biweekly meetings that are open to the public and subject to the Sunshine Act, according to DCED, but the group can call its own shots on meeting frequency.

DCED notes hearings are usually held at three points in the process — the start of the commission’s work, the point when commissioners decide whether to move forward with a home rule charter, and when the commission presents the charter to the public.

A charter is a document that lays out the law of the land for a municipality. This would give details on how the city is structured and whether officials can increase taxes above state-mandated caps.

As for funding its work, the commission will turn to City Council for the money. Council President Amanda Bakay said she expects all expenses to be covered by grants from the state, not the city’s general fund. The city has not applied for grant dollars yet, Bakay said.

DCED estimates the average cost of a home rule study was nearly $5,000 in the 1970s. That translates to roughly $50,000 today.

Research, drafting a charter

Adams, who teaches math at Penn State Harrisburg, said he views his service on the commission as a “chance to make a difference” in the city, and he’s already planning what should be tackled first. Lancaster’s tax structure is a given, Adams said, but he’s also interested in studying the setup of City Council and the mayor’s office.

“The mayor made it clear that the original intent is we have to address taxes and funding the city. That’s an absolute,” Adams said. “This is an opportunity to really modernize everything… There’s nothing so dangerous we can’t just talk about it.”

Elias, a behavioral health care manager, said she wants to hit the ground running before any meetings happen by talking with residents and financial experts who can clue in commissioners on where they should begin their research. She’s also interested in an informal meeting with the other eight commissioners to build rapport and see where they may already agree when it comes to priorities.

“It’s been put out by the mayor that income taxes is where (the city) wants to start, but I’m curious to see what other things are on the table,” Elias said.

Tax structure is a top priority for Feldman, a Pennsylvania Department of Human Services bureau director. He said he hopes to see the city develop a more progressive form of taxation. However, he said the study commission should determine if the current structure is unfair before deciding on changes.

“I frankly feel like that’s the reason and the function this group was called together for,” Feldman said. “But I think the commission should do some work to confirm that suspicion and just try to run some numbers to figure out what might be the optimal balance of the various balance of taxing methods.”

Feldman noted he’s also looking forward to hearing input from DCED or other groups that have knowledge on the home rule process. It will benefit the commissioners to know how other municipalities worked through the process, he said.

McGrann and Barber, who are local business owners, both agreed they intend to come into the process with an open mind, with the hope of learning from municipalities that have adopted home rule charters.

The research phase is expected to last until February 2024 when the commissioners decide whether they should draft a home rule charter or end their work with no changes to the city.

If the answer is yes, commissioners will spend another six months drafting a charter.

Adams said he wants to see the study process through to drafting a charter for voter review.

“We sort of owe it to (the voters) to not go the nine months to just say, ‘Well, we went the nine months and we think it’s just fine,’” Adams said.

The earliest the charter could be presented to voters is November 2024. If it’s approved, the charter would take effect in 2025.