Lancaster Airport hopes to have three or four new airplane hangars on its property within the next five years, thanks to a $750,000 grant it received for expanding its facilities.

The grant, through the commonwealth’s Aviation Transportation Assistance Program, will go specifically to build roadway and utility infrastructure to service the set of new hangars to be built on the north side of the airport property, said Lancaster Airport Director Ed Foster.

The plan for new hangars comes from growing demand. The list of mostly companies that are on a waiting list for hangar space at the Manheim Township airport has grown to nine, up from four at the beginning of last year, Foster said.

“Some are based here now; some are not based here and they’re looking to relocate there,” Foster said.

The state program for airport projects totaled $10 million in grants this year, according to the governor’s office, spread across 12 different projects.

Lancaster Airport is the third busiest airport in Pennsylvania, when measuring by the number of planes that take off and land there, according to Foster.

That’s because it’s become a popular draw for chartered flights, private noncommercial flights either for corporate clients or wealthy leisure travelers.

Last year the airport completed a VIP-style lounge area for corporate clients, according to airport Authority Chairman Jim Cunningham.

“These people that are operating these corporate jets, they need pretty nice facilities, some comfortable lounges” and easy access to rental cars, Cunningham said last year.

Most government funding to airports, Foster said, comes from user-based fees and taxes from carriers.

“It’s not so much just general tax dollars that you would see” going to places like Lancaster Airport, Foster said. “The aviation world pretty much self-funds itself.”

Florida-based Southern Airways Express is Lancaster Airport’s “essential air service,” a carrier that receives federal subsidies to operate commercial flights that service smaller populations.

Southern Airways operates 32 flights a week out of the airport at 500 Airport Road.

In August, the airport also received $3.8 million from federal officials to repave and update its main runway. Airport officials said they expect to finish the revamped runway, a $12 million project in total, by 2023 or 2024, depending on future funding levels.