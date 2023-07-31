Jim Schaeffer’s house in Warwick Township sits directly beneath a path taken for many planes landing at Lancaster Airport.

Living near the airport for more than 25 years, the propeller buzz of small Cessnas and Beechcraft have become part of the background of daily life for Schaeffer. But larger aircraft can create more of a disruption when they land at the airport.

“A lot of times, you can see the rivets and stuff on the plane when they’re so low coming in,” he said. “I’m guessing with the bigger planes, you’re gonna get more of that.”

Commercial airlines have expressed interest in bringing flights to the airport using 150-passenger jets like Boeing 737s. That has some neighbors like Schaeffer concerned about noise and decreased air quality.

In the last 18 months, multiple airlines have met with the Lancaster Airport Authority officials, but so far none have committed to adding service. The Authority’s executive director says the area has more than enough residents that travel to sunbelt vacation destinations like Orlando, Florida and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to warrant attracting a handful of flights a week.

“Almost a half-million people are traveling (to airports) outside of this area, and we’re trying to make sure they don’t have to travel that far to make their journey,” said Ed Foster, the airport’s executive director.

The jets would be larger than any aircraft that currently use the airport, except military cargo jets which occasionally stop there during training. But Authority Chairman James J. Cunningham said that small-engine planes can be louder than the jets would be.

Neighbors’ views vary

Some airport neighbors, like Bernadette Margel of Manheim Township, believe the airport should study the noise from the jets, as well as emissions, which she believes could add to Lancaster County’s existing issues with poor air quality. Margel says such studies should be completed before an airline signs up to add flights.

“It is something most people have not thought about yet. But once it starts, they’re not going to like it,” Margel told the authority board during a meeting last month.

If an airline wants to add service to Lancaster County, it will be the authority’s decision. The airport meets Federal Aviation Administration regulations for 737s. Manheim Township Manager-Secretary Rick Kane said the township can only regulate building projects at the airport.

Authority board members said that any studies into the impact of commercial jets would be premature, since no airline has committed to bringing them here yet. But Chairman James J. Cunningham said it is something they would look at if an airline wanted to add service.

“We’re always mindful of our neighbors, and we take into account, with everything we do, how it affects the neighborhood,” Cunningham said.

Foster said that any potential commercial service would only fly a few times a week, a small percentage of the more than 1,800 takeoffs and departures the airport sees in an average week, and much less than large commercial airports.

He said that most of the Lancaster County residents and the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce have been supportive of the authority’s efforts to bring an airline here.

Some airport neighbors are among those who support commercial air service.

Karen Fogarty of Warwick Township said seeing the variety of aircraft coming in to land – from stunt fliers to military planes – is something she enjoys about her neighborhood.

“If they want to bring in more commercial flights, go for it,” she said.

Nelson Martin, of Warwick Township, said he would only be opposed if there was a large increase in the number of commercial flights out of Lancaster.

Schaeffer has been opposed to larger jets at the airport since 1998, when the authority proposed extending its runway for safety reasons. The project also enabled the airport to accommodate commercial jets, which Schaeffer found unnecessary due to the close proximity of airports in Harrisburg, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

“Why would you want a huge airport in this vicinity? It just doesn’t make sense,” he said.