Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, June 19, and Sunday, June 26.

1. 10-year Pennsylvania deer study shakes up what hunters thought they knew

For the third straight week, this column from Ad Crable tops our list.

After an unprecedented 10-year deer-behavior study in which 1,120 whitetails have been caught and many of their movements tracked around the clock, Pennsylvania deer hunters may be shocked to learn commonly held beliefs and hunting tactics don’t hold water.

But following 274 bucks, does and fawns fitted with GPS collars and recording their movements via satellite in almost real time, day and night, tells a different story.

According to the Deer-Forest Study, most deer spent the early hours after dawn in their cozy beds, not moving greatly until 10 a.m. What’s more, the peak movement for bucks was between noon and 1 p.m., when many hunters are back at camp for a nap or lunch.

2. Divided by canal, Chesapeake City, Maryland: a nice place to stroll, dine, bike, sit by the water

Chesapeake City, Maryland, is a town defined by a canal. More precisely, it’s a town cut in half by a canal.

The Chesapeake & Delaware Canal, known as the C&D Canal, is a busy, 14-mile working body of water that connects the Elk River, at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, with the Delaware River, at Delaware City, Delaware.

Initially dug in the 1820s, and later expanded to 450 feet across and 35 feet deep, it’s a canal for pleasure boats, barges, jet skis and more to navigate, and it provides a conduit for a lot of ship traffic bound for the Port of Baltimore. But it’s also a pleasant canal to walk along and watch the boats go by, or to sit next to on a summer day and relax with a meal, an ice cream cone or just your thoughts.

At about an hour and a quarter from Lancaster, it makes a great day trip.

3. QVC Outlet to close store in Shops at Rockvale ahead of plan to add housing to shopping center

One of the earliest tenants of what is now the Shops at Rockvale will close its store there this fall.

TQVC Outlet sells jewelry, home décor and women’s clothing, including discontinued items, customer returns and repackaged items from the HSN’s on-air displays. It operates from a roughly 10,000-square-foot space along Rockvale Drive where commercial buildings are slated to be torn down so new apartments can be built.

“After careful consideration, QVC has made the decision to close the QVC Rockvale retail outlet store,” a QVC spokesperson said, adding that an exact store closing date had not been determined.

A Rockvale representative said the QVC store is slated to close by the end of September.

4. Lancaster Airport hopes to add jet airline service

Lancaster Airport officials say they are closer to bringing new airline service to the area than they have been in two decades, with two low-cost airlines showing interest in starting service using jets capable of holding 150 people as soon as the end of this year.

“I’ve been here 20 years. We’ve never reached this point with an airline that we are right now,” said James Cunningham, chairman of the Lancaster Airport Authority board.

Airport director Ed Foster would not identify the two airlines, or provide a date when they might start service, because neither has signed a letter of intent with the Manheim Township airport.

Foster said he has met with five low-cost carriers in the last 18 months – Allegiant, JetBlue, Spirit, Breeze Airways and Avelo Airlines. None of the airlines would comment on whether their future expansion plans include Lancaster County.

5. New owner to reopen former Rawlinsville Hotel & Restaurant as Rawlinsville Brickhouse

The former Rawlinsville Hotel & Restaurant in Martic Township is being revived under new owners as Rawlinsville Brickhouse.

The historic property at 3 Drytown Road in the village of Rawlinsville was bought in April by Robbie Stuart and his wife Katie Schatz. They have since painted the outside of the building, added a new patio, repaved the parking lot and touched up the interior of the tavern, which traces its history to 1851.

Stuart and Schatz paid $425,000 for the property and are also buying its “R” restaurant liquor license. Stuart said he expects Rawlinsville Brickhouse to open by mid-July, pending the final transfer of the liquor license.