A little more than a year after Lancaster Airport officials had to send most of their employees home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the runways in Manheim Township are the busiest they've been in years.

Through the first three months of this year, the airport saw 20,342 departures and landings, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration; the most in that period since 2012.

It’s the latest sign that Lancaster Airport’s efforts to remake itself as a destination for corporate and chartered jet services are paying off after a difficult year for air travel.

In June, officials plan to unveil a new VIP-style lounge area for corporate clients, according to Airport Authority Chairman Jim Cunningham.

“These people that are operating these corporate jets, they need pretty nice facilities, some comfortable lounges” and easy access to rental cars, Cunningham said.

The corporate lounge occupies space in the airport terminal that has largely gone unused since the days when Lancaster drew commercial flights from US Airways, Cunningham said.

Lisa Riggs, president of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, said she’s not surprised by the big uptick in chartered and corporate flights at the airport.

While working from home has become more commonplace, Riggs said business executives might be more apt to visit locations in person during a challenging time like the pandemic, or even more recently, a big surge in business volume in the Lancaster area.

“Being able to fly someone in, see the operations, talk to folks on the ground probably is even more critical right now than it has been,” Riggs said.

Some of the jump in chartered flights may also come from Lancastrians getting a head start on a return to tourism and vacationing.

“Some of it’s business and some it’s leisure, vacation-based travel” that’s driving chartered flights, Foster said.

Essential service

The Lancaster Airport Authority generates most of its revenue from its own operations. Rental fees for housing planes in its hangars, gasoline sales for planes, and income from tenants like Penn Cinema, Fiorentino’s and Sheetz all help keep the lights on, its most recent financials show.

The authority also competes for state and federal grants, typically for capital projects, Lancaster Airport Authority Director Ed Foster said. In the previous two years, those grants averaged roughly $1 million a year, financials show.

Commercial flights are still available through the federal Essential Air Service program, run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The program subsidizes air carriers to operate in areas that aren’t well-served by larger airports.

That program was renewed in December when former President Trump signed at the last minute a $900-billion stimulus package that also sent Americans $600 checks.

The legislation included an amendment from U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker that removed a rule that had added uncertainty keeping Lancaster Airport over the long-term.

Since the airport is within 40 miles of a commercial airport -- Harrisburg International -- and within 70 miles of a major hub in Philadelphia, the federal program required a local matching grant, usually a couple hundred thousand dollars a year. That is no longer the case.

The program remains in place for the rest of the year, and a spokesman at Southern Airways said the company is confident Lancaster will remain in the program for years to come.

“I don't think the community of Lancaster has to worry about Essential Air Service,” Keith Sisson at Southern said. “We now have a long-term permanent fix.”

Beginning June 28, Southern will end its route to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, and instead fly to Washington Dulles International Airport. The move will coincide with a new partnership between United Airlines and Southern, said Mark Cestari, Southern’s chief commercial officer, though that deal is not yet final.

“It's a wonderful alternative to the congestion at Philly and the high cost there, and I think that's why Lancaster will really flourish,” Cestari said.

The airport will continue to offer free parking to flyers, Foster said.

Starting June 5, the carrier will also offer direct weekly flights to and from Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Saturdays for $95 a seat, Cestari said.

A diversified portfolio

The airport authority is also continuing an ambitious slate of projects that includes new hangars to house more planes, a rehabilitated runway and requests for proposals to develop more than 30 acres of the authority’s vacant land.

The airport already leases land to the Sheetz at 3205 Lititz Pike and Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road. It has also generated income in recent years by offering landfill space for construction debris, like torn-up paving and concrete, Cunningham said.

“We have, I would say, a dozen or more nonaviation models that help us with our overall financial model here at the airport,” Foster said.

It’s a fortuitous time for Foster to take over the airport authority. Foster, who previously worked at the University Park Airport in State College, replaced David Eberly, who retired after 44 years at the authority.

The authority has a waiting list of private plane owners and corporate jet services who want to house their fleet at Lancaster Airport, Foster said. The current capacity is completely full, he said.

The list for small one-engine plane hangars, called tee hangars, has at least 18 people on it, Foster said. For larger corporate hangars, at least three entities are waiting for a spot, he said.

In 2020, the airport authority made $1.8 million in rent from land, buildings and hangars, financials show.

Corporate hangars are larger than tee hangars, about 12,500 square feet in size, Foster said.

“We could build some today and probably fill them right up,” Foster said of both hangar types.

But it doesn’t happen that quickly. Authority officials are currently at work developing a “master plan” for the airport to assess how to best make room for more planes, Foster said.

The entire process will likely take a couple years, Foster said, and it will require grants to get the work done. Since hangars are a moneymaker for airports, they’re not eligible for capital grants from the FAA, Foster said.

Authority officials are also looking for proposals to develop various tracts of land, including 31 acres near Penn Cinema.

Foster said the authority has no strict vision on what the new development should be, but something like a strip mall would be appropriate.

“I can't see any roadblocks in the future for us,” Cunningham said.