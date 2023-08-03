Lancaster Airport is getting $2.6 million in state funds to help serve businesses that are clamoring for new hangar space.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Transportation announced a grant to help the airport in Manheim Township build new corporate hangars.

The funds will likely go toward the addition of three new hangars for an existing tenant who wants space for a flight school, maintenance shop and corporate aircraft storage. Combined, they will hold about 20 planes.

“We just have a tremendous unmet need for corporate hangars,” said Ed Foster, the airport’s executive director. “We're trying to build these as quick and as effectively as we can.”

Earlier this year, the airport completed a $5.23 million hangar for flyADVANCED, a company that maintains and repairs planes.

The new hangars will be located at the north end of the airport, near Millport Road. Most of the airport’s existing hangars are located on the south side, but they are running out of available space.

Foster said they hope to begin work in early 2024, with construction of a new water line to serve the north end of the airport. The rest of construction will occur in phases depending on cost and availability of additional state funding.

Foster declined to provide the total cost for the project, or the size of the hangars, because they are still in the design phase.

The cost to rent a hangar depends on how much business the tenant generates. The rent for the new flyADVANCED hangar is $110,000 per year.

There are 12 businesses currently waiting for new hangar space at the airport. As it builds new hangars, some existing ones will open up for new tenants.

The airport’s hope is to build at least one hangar per year for the foreseeable future. That schedule will depend on getting grants like the one announced Wednesday, said Cheryl Martin, the airport’s finance administrator.

“This will help us get started on the site work and a hangar, and we will keep looking for funds to help support the project,” Martin said.