The Lancaster Airport Authority will receive $3.8 million to continue its multiyear upgrade of its main runway.

Republican U.S. Rep Lloyd Smucker’s office announced the grant from the Federal Aviation Administration this week, which airport officials confirmed.

The $3.8 million allows the airport to move forward on a second year of construction, said Cheryl Martin, the airport authority’s finance administrator.

The estimated $12 million project, which includes upgrades to the runway’s grading and pavement, has cost about $5 million so far, Martin said.

The main runway is 7,000 feet long and 150 feet wide. To meet federal safety standards, the entire surface needs a fresh coat of asphalt and its middle section needs to be repaired, former airport director David Eberly told LNP | LancasterOnline last September.

The 4,000-foot-long center section, constructed in 1935, slopes to one side, instead of having a crown in the middle like the newer remainder of the runway. That slope causes rain to flow across the center section, which is less safe than having it run off to either side as the crown does, Eberly said.

Ed Foster took over as airport director following Eberly’s retirement in 2020.

The money the FAA grants to airports for capital improvements usually requires a matching contribution – typically 5% from the state and 5% from the airport authority, Martin said.

This year that combined 10% match -- about $378,000 -- came from the December federal coronavirus relief stimulus package, Martin said.

The airport authority expects to finish the runway work by 2023 or 2024, depending on future funding levels, Martin said.

Through the first three months of this year, the airport saw 20,324 departures and landings, according to data from the FAA; the most in that period since 2012.