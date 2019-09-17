Keeping track of city finances is challenging. So is complying with the requirements of the Governmental Accounting Standards Board, which puts out a steady stream of new directives.
So Lancaster’s ability to achieve clean audits year after year “is really impressive,” said Tracy Rash, vice president at accounting firm Maher Duessel.
The firm found no material weakness in the city’s bookkeeping for 2018, Rash told City Council this month.
The one problem it did find had to do with the wording of a procurement policy for the city’s lead hazard program, which receives federal funding. The city’s policy is actually stricter than the federal government requires, director of administrative services Patrick Hopkins said, but its wording didn’t quite match federal guidance. It has since been fixed.
Here’s more about the audit, based on Rash’s presentation and interviews with Hopkins.
Why does a good audit matter?
For starters, it shows the city is keeping track of taxpayers’ and ratepayers’ dollars. Besides that, a clean audit improves the city’s chance of winning public and private grants, because granting agencies can be confident their money will be handled responsibly, Hopkins said.
What changed since the 2017 audit?
The biggest change by far is one that applies to governmental entities nationwide: As of 2018, they are being directed to estimate their full future liability for “Other Post-Employment Benefits” — that is, payments to current and future retirees other than pensions — in their bottom line.
Previously, only a portion had to be factored in. Almost all of it is health benefits, Hopkins said.
Watchdogs say underfunded future benefits are a major concern in the public sector — they are “perhaps the greatest single under-reported and under-scrutinized unfunded liability,” former Connecticut treasurer Christopher Burnham wrote in Forbes last summer.
How much is it for Lancaster?
As of December 2018, nearly $116 million. Previously, the city had only set about two-fifths of the liability against its net position, though it had recorded the full amount elsewhere in its financial statements.
Like most governments, Lancaster pays the benefits that come due each year on a pay-as-you-go basis. Unlike most, it has begun setting aside money toward its future liability, Hopkins said.
The estimated liability is just that, an estimate, based on financial and actuarial assumptions. Even small changes in interest rates or medical expense trends could make the actual outcomes much different.
What does the audit say about Lancaster’s general fund?
Property taxes go toward the general fund, which pays for most government activities; fee-based services such as water, sewer and trash are handled separately.
Although Lancaster’s 2018 general fund budget projected covering a $3 million deficit with reserves, the city was able to both to exceed its revenue projections and undershoot its budgeted spending. The resulting $600,000 surplus increased the general fund reserve 4.6%, to more than $13.8 million.
What about debt?
The city’s bond debt increased by 42%, from $254.5 million to $361.5 million. The city paid down some debt, but it was more than offset by last summer’s $112 million bond issue, Hopkins said.
Those bonds are funding various projects, such as the new water main from the Susquehanna treatment plant.
Commentary included with the audit approvingly notes Lancaster’s A3 bond rating from Moody’s, “among the highest of all Pennsylvania cities.”