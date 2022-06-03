Lampeter-Strasburg class of 2022 was “livin’ on a prayer” during the graduation ceremony Friday evening at the JK Mechanical Stadium.

That’s what Class Secretary Emaly Garrett said during the commencement, a nod to legendary rocker Bon Jovi’s smash hit. The theme of enduring obstacles was common throughout the night’s speeches.

Senior Kayla Shepard acknowledged that while high school may have been an “enormous challenge” for some of the 214 graduates, Friday’s commencement ceremony marked the end of a successful journey.

“Some of us may not have thought we could, but we did it,” Shepard said. “For a lot of us here, we’re waiting to get on with our lives. For others, it’s a step to better our future.”

For the tenth consecutive year, Lampeter-Strasburg High School was named “the top high school in Lancaster County,” superintendent Dr. Kevin Peart said.

Principal, Dr. Benjamin Feeney, addressed the graduates, encouraging them to “continue to show courage through adversity.”

“Let’s hear a cheer for that,” Feeney said, to which the class and audience responded with applause.

Through their academic careers, the students faced various challenges — from the COVID-19 pandemic to standardized tests, Feeney said.

“My hope is that you all enjoy every second, every speech, every moment and every selfie of this night,” Feeney said.

Feeney presented the title of valedictorian to Riley Wissler and salutatorian to Victoria Meredith. The Bill and LaRue Helm Scholastic Award was presented to Hannah Gawne as third in the class.

At the beginning of her speech, Garrett asked the audience to take a moment of silence to remember classmate Ainsleigh Motta. Motta died unexpectedly on April 18, 2021, according to her obituary. Motta participated in soccer, cross-country and track, in addition to taking an AP course load.

Motta would have graduated with the Class of 2022.

“We will always remember the color green, the number 17,” Garrett said.

Garrett continued, reflecting on her and her peers’ years as a part of the Lampeter-Strasburg School District.

“We all start somewhere,” Garrett said. “For most of us, it started in 2009 on Rosier Way.”

Garrett also commended her classmates for adapting to whatever circumstances they faced.

“As the world developed, so did we,” Garrett said.

As she addressed the “elephant in the stadium” as COVID-19, Garrett said it did not define their high school careers.

“It will go down in history, but it was only a small part of our experience on Rosier Way,” Garrett said.

Class Vice President Grant Beiler and Treasurer Molly Wissler called their fellow classmates’ names. President Ermine Jacques shared closing remarks, congratulating the now Lampeter-Strasburg alumni.

“We persevered and we survived,” Garrett said. “May Rosier Way lighten the paths to our futures.”